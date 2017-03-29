AG says he is prepared to resolve matter with Judge Holder

GINA Guyana, Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, Senior Counsel (SC), said that he is prepared to work with Justice Franklin Holder to resolve what was a fleeting engagement after the business of the day at the High Court on March 23.

Justice Holder has written to the Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary explaining the incident which occurred in the Court room during a case involving Carvil Duncan.

During a prize giving ceremony for the top graduating law student, Latoya Roberts, at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, today, Minister Williams said that at no time did the Judge mention that he was threatened by him. “I admire the Judge for his declaration that the allegation that I threatened to kill him was not so,” he said.

The Attorney General explained that the PPP/C Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Nandlall was the one that caused the problem for three hours during the court session, and the engagement between the Judge and him lasted for only three minutes.

“I, in fact, have to write a statement in response to that (Judge Holder letter to the Chancellor) and I have three witnesses, statements from the ladies that were a part of the team. However, as I said, we can’t allow Nandlall to create this problem and we leave it unresolved, the Judge and I will resolve the issue,” Williams said.

After the incident in the Court room on March 23, Former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, accused the Minister Williams of threatening the Judge. It was also reported by various news outlets. Minister Williams has since refuted those claims and said that he will take legal actions against Nandlall, Kaieteur News and the Guyana Times.

While alluding to a report in the Kaieteur News which suggested that he had a secret deal to pay BK International large sums of money, Minister Williams said that because of the office he holds, these allegations keep coming up. “This nonsense should stop,” he said.

By: Synieka Thorne