AG to push capacity building exchange at CLE meeting

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 19, 2017

The strengthening of the University of Guyana’s (UG) law programme will be up for discussion at an upcoming Council of Legal Education (CLE) meeting.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams will be attending the meeting of the executive of CLE on January 27-28 in Kingston, Jamaica.

At post Cabinet press briefing held today, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said the discussion of UG’s law programme will be raised. “The meeting is expected to, among other issues, discuss the strengthening of the resources and capacity of the University of Guyana Law Programme through capacity building exchanges with the University of West Indies Faculty of Law,” Minister Trotman said.

The Attorney General of the CARICOM region comprises the executive committee of the CLE.

By Tiffny Rhodius