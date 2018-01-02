Latest update January 2nd, 2018 4:39 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Agri Minister leads team to flood affected areas in Canal No.1 & 2 – several excavators conducting continuous works on outfall channels

Jan 02, 2018 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News, Press Releases

Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder on Sunday led a team of officials to areas in Canal No. 1 and 2 on the West of Bank Demerara to assess flooded agricultural areas and implement immediate interventions to assist farmers in the affected communities.

During the visit, the Minister and team interacted with farmers and residents of the villages, as they sought to look at alternatives which would bring immediate relief to those affected.

Minister Holder is pictured with NDIA CEO, Fredrick Flatts, Regional Engineer Lall Piterahdaue, NDC Chairman Dhanraj Bibath, Regional Water Users’ Association Chairman Yogieraj Das and other officials.

The flooding, which was as a result of heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, saw scores of farmers’ livelihoods under threat. The Minister has since instructed the NDIA to implement emergency assistance which involved the deployment of additional excavators to the areas to swiftly clear the channels.

Works, which commenced on December 25th, saw the NDIA executing additional clearing exercises which involved using two rice tractors to remove floating mass that would have accumulated in the outfall channel. Additionally, three more excavators were deployed to carry out works in these areas.

During an inspection of the drainage and irrigation structures it was evident that all D&I structures managed by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) were operable.

Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder in an invited comment promised additional machinery would be deployed to the areas to ensure that the water recedes quickly.

“It is not a case where the flooding is due to the inadequate drainage but rather of high levels of rainfall. Given the fact that the areas are relatively large, it takes some amount of time to drain and with persistent rainfall, these areas flood as fast as they are drained.” the Minister said.

Thus far, excavators have been working round the clock to ensure all channels are kept clear of mass which tend to contribute to flooding. Apart from the added machinery deployed to the area, Canals No. 1&2 are manned by four pumps which operate during the day.

“Because these areas are agricultural areas, vegetation grows quickly and there is quite a large amount of floating mass that gathers in the channel that the NDIA would clear regularly to avoid flooding. Because of the amount of mass, we do not employ manual clearing, but rather mechanical clearing. Currently there are several excavators working in the areas to ensure the seven miles of outfall channel is cleared at all times.” Holder said.

Since the commencement of the December – January rainy season, the NDIA has been working assiduously with the Region’s NDC and the Water Users’ Association to assist flood affected communities and ensure all channels are kept clear and structures maintained.

The visiting team consisted of Agriculture Minister, Hon. Noel Holder, National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s CEO, Mr. Fredrick Flatts, NDIA’s Regional Engineer, Mr. Lall Piterahdaue, Region 3’s NDC Chairman Dhanraj Bipath, Region 3’s Water Users’ Association Chairman, Mr. Yogieraj Das and other Ministry of Agriculture officials.

One of the affected areas in Canal No. 2.

One of the drainage structures.

 

Minister and the team interacting with flood affected persons during the outreach.

 

Recent Articles

Forty-four more government buildings to receive solar energy in 2018

Forty-four more government buildings to receive solar energy in 2018

Jan 02, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 02, 2018 The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is continuing its mandate of implementing renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) programmes to fulfil the government’s commitment to maintaining a “Green” economy. Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Energy Authority,...
Read More
Public Health Ministry anticipates ‘stunning success’ – 2018 dedicated to faith in God

Public Health Ministry anticipates ‘stunning...

Jan 02, 2018

Millions spent on water distribution and supply across Guyana – GWI

Millions spent on water distribution and supply...

Jan 02, 2018

Guyana bids to host 2018 Women’s Twenty20

Guyana bids to host 2018 Women’s Twenty20

Jan 02, 2018

Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the death of Sandra Adams 

Message of Condolence by His Excellency,...

Jan 02, 2018

Multimillion-dollar drainage and irrigation projects for Mocha and Ithaca

Multimillion-dollar drainage and irrigation...

Jan 02, 2018

National Gender and Social Inclusion policy being finalised

National Gender and Social Inclusion policy being...

Jan 02, 2018

Agri Minister leads team to flood affected areas in Canal No.1 & 2 – several excavators conducting continuous works on outfall channels

Agri Minister leads team to flood affected areas...

Jan 02, 2018

Four to be conferred with ‘Silk’ in January

Four to be conferred with ‘Silk’ in January

Jan 02, 2018

As is customary, President Granger rings in New Year in church

As is customary, President Granger rings in New...

Jan 02, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 409 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,314,637 hits