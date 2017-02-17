Agri Ministry’s revellers will be ‘buzzing’ on Mash day – as it focuses on greener Guyana

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 17, 2017

The Ministry of Agriculture is confident that its 2017 ‘Mash’ band and costume will secure a top place in the Mashramani costume parade competition. The costume aspect of the ministry’s band features ‘The Bee’ as it promotes the ministry’s theme “Enhancing Agriculture for a Greener Guyana.”

The design of the costume was inspired by the characteristics of the bee and its importance to agriculture, crops and human well-being. Capturing this creative design was Carol Fraser, a popular local designer.

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder, said that the theme is a, “fitting one and reflects on building a resilient agriculture (sector). We must acknowledge the importance agriculture plays as we use this opportunity to highlight not only our progress, but to showcase where we are heading as a sector.”

It has been noted that Guyana is the lead country for agriculture within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and such important role will be depicted through this year’s costume message.

Revellers will be clad in either male or female ‘bee’ costumes with props representing a flower. The main colours of the costume are yellow and black.

The Costume Parade is set to take place on Thursday, February 23, 2017 which marks Guyana’s 47th Republic anniversary.

By: Delicia Haynes