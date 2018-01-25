Latest update January 25th, 2018 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Agriculture Ministry to construct Station in the hinterland

Jan 25, 2018 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 25, 2018

With efforts already being put into the development of the Agriculture sector, the Ministry of Agriculture’s Fisheries Department plans to establish a station in Region Nine.

Denzil Roberts, Chief Fisheries Officer.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Chief Fisheries Officer, Denzil Roberts disclosed that along with the technical assistance of the Fisheries Department, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs is seeking to further develop the Rupununi areas with the establishment of an agricultural station.

The research station, which will be at Pirara, will consist of demonstration plots, herds of cattle, poultry rearing, orchards and seed stock. It will also boast a huge water catchment area that will provide irrigation all year round tackling the extended dry seasons which result in drought-like conditions.

The facility will also see the creation of ponds along with a training centre for the farmers in aquaculture, so as to promote greater efficacy in the Fisheries sector.

“The Ministry itself is about to construct an agriculture station in Region Nine, so we are hoping with that, we will be able to have a place where we could establish ponds, and a training centre, because … people think aquaculture is just throwing some fish in the pond and that’s it, but it’s much more difficult. It’s acquiring the fingerling, the feed, selling, so it’s not just throwing and allowing them to grow. So, we prefer to be on site to be able to train the farmers there.” Roberts explained.

The department is also aiming to permanently station technical officers in the region to monitor and advise on all matters relating to fishing in the area.

The Fisheries Department is responsible for managing, regulating and promoting the sustainable development of the nation’s fishery resources for the benefit of the participants in the sector and the national economy. The department continues to fulfil its responsibility across the country by providing the relevant support services necessary for the development of the sector.

 

By: Stephon Gabriel

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

