AHI report presented to Cabinet, concerns raised to be dealt with – Minister Harmon

GINA, Guyana, Friday, March 17, 2017

Several key issues are expected to be addressed on the operations of Atlantic Hotel Incorporated (AHI) which was recently presented to Cabinet, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

The Minister, at a post-Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, today, explained that the report for 2013-2014, confirmed some of the concerns expressed by the Government, then the Political Opposition.

These, he noted, included issues such as the terms of the contract to build the Marriott Hotel. One of the terms which drew criticism, the Minister said, was that provision for local employment on the construction workforce was not strong enough and, “These are issues that the report will deal with.”

The financial arrangements, with respect to the Marriott Hotel, Minister Harmon added, and the completion of the entertainment wing of the hotel, are also among issues to be dealt with in the report.

AHI was formed by the previous Government to manage the operations of the Marriott Hotel Incorporated at Kingston. The hotel’s construction was criticised by the then political opposition for being secretive, extravagant, and not reflective of the local tourist industry’s needs.

By: Paul McAdam