All Guyana Proud and Pleased About Oil Find at Snoek Well

The Government of Guyana welcomes the announcement made today by ExxonMobil about the recent discovery of oil bearing sands in the offshore Stabroek Block at the Snoek well. The government is satisfied with the steady and safe progress being made in the execution of the exploratory work programme and congratulates the Captain and crew of the Stena Carron for the continued good results of their endeavours. The news of another find offshore Guyana is a source of great pride and pleasure for all Guyanese.

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, will continue to work with ExxonMobil and its partners in the exploration and development of resources in the Stabroek Block of the Guyana Basin even as it continues to engage and update the citizens and important stakeholders about the preparations for petroleum production and other related activities.