Allsopp Point signage returns to Bartica

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 20, 2017

Between 1973 and 1978, the then government designated a junction of the road that runs approximately 20 miles from Bartica to Potaro, ‘Allsopp’s Point’ to honor renowned engineer and surveyor Philip Allsopp.

The signboard had overtime deteriorated but was today re-installed by a team from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Ninety-one-year-old Allsopp told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that many persons seem to have forgotten how the junction was given its name. He reminded that the late President Burnham had commissioned him to find a route from Georgetown to the Bartica-Potaro road.

“The Allsopp point was established because we were on a hunt to expand our communication programme; it was said by Burnham ‘let the point be Allsopp Point.’ I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to coming back,” Allsopp said.

Allsopp, who grew up in Charlestown with his siblings and parents, has an admirable career including the construction of several roads across the country especially overseeing works on the Soesdyke/Linden highway – and serving in the diplomatic service.

Regional Chairman, Region Seven, Gordon Bradford was privileged to be in the presence of the man whom the road was named after. He noted that even while the signboard was missing, Barticians still referred to the area as Allsopp Point.

“I’m grateful to be alive to meet with this renowned Guyanese engineer and surveyor; it’s a history to the Bartica triangle. The signboard will serve history’s purpose because when strangers get lost without direction the board is timely reminder to guide them.”

By: Ranetta La Fleur