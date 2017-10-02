Latest update October 2nd, 2017 6:53 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

‘Always respect and honour the senior citizens of Guyana’ -Min. Keith Scott

Oct 02, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 2, 2017

Activities for the Month of the Elderly began on Monday, with residents of Palms Geriatric Institution participating in a walk and interfaith service which commenced at the institution and concluded at the Durban Park.

Minister within Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott who led the walk, told the senior citizens that the administration continues to recognise the contributions they have made in the national development of the country.

“Who can ever forget that your contributions did not end when you stop being young, but we recognised that every one of you as long as there is love, as long as there is life, you will continue to contribute,” the Minister said.

Minister Scott assured the seniors that government will continue to support their basic right to an affordable pension, as well as tours and activities that will keep them entertained and engaged. One such project he hopes that will soon come on stream is an evening of music and dance, that will afford the seniors an opportunity for interaction.

Some of the residents of Palms Geriatric Institution marching determinedly with the others
Some of the residents of Palms Geriatric Institution marching determinedly with the others
A section of the residents of Palms Geriatric Institution attending the interfaith service
A section of the residents of Palms Geriatric Institution attending the interfaith service
Participants in the walk carrying the banner announcing the start of the Month for the Elderly
Participants in the walk carrying the banner announcing the start of the Month for the Elderly
Minister within Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott
Minister within Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott

He commended the caretakers of the Palms Geriatric Institution for their service, dedication and attention paid to the residents.  “As the Minister for Social Protection, I am always concerned about the welfare and well-being of our senior citizens, I am assured that your diets are being well attended to; though, in the past, the Palms and its residents were looked down upon. However, today I can say through numerous visits to the institution I have admired the clean outlook of the institution,” Minister Scott remarked.

He reiterated that the senior citizens are among the most prized persons in the society and assured that the administration has dedicated itself to ensuring that citizens always respect and honour the elderly.

An open-air interfaith service at D’Urban Park rounded out the morning’s activity. Representatives of various religious backgrounds held the shared view that seniors can contribute to the development of the country. They also opined that age is not a choice but a privilege that many may not have the opportunity to experience.

The Month of the Elderly observance in Guyana stems from the 1990 United Nations General Assembly’s designation of October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons. The 2016 theme, “Take a Stand Against Ageism” challenged persons to consider the negative attitudes and discrimination based on age and the detrimental impact it has on older people. This year’s theme “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society” focuses on enabling and expanding the contributions of older people in their families, communities and societies.

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

Capoey community pushes to improve education delivery

Capoey community pushes to improve education delivery

Oct 02, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 2, 2017 The Capoey community, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), continues to place emphasis on the important role education plays in the development of the nation’s youth. In a recent interview, Capoey Toshao Melrose Henry stated, “We (village council) realised that...
Read More
Building supplies headed to devastated islands -Prime Minister Nagamootoo

Building supplies headed to devastated islands...

Oct 02, 2017

‘Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul’ – Prime Minister Nagamootoo

‘Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul’ –...

Oct 02, 2017

MOA to launch hinterland value-added Agri project – in keeping with Hinterland Diversification programme

MOA to launch hinterland value-added Agri project...

Oct 02, 2017

‘Always respect and honour the senior citizens of Guyana’ -Min. Keith Scott

‘Always respect and honour the senior citizens...

Oct 02, 2017

President denounces criticism of Govt’s aid to hurricane-affected islands

President denounces criticism of Govt’s aid to...

Oct 02, 2017

Leonora Hospital’s maternity unit expansion completed – to be commissioned shortly

Leonora Hospital’s maternity unit expansion...

Oct 02, 2017

ICT Hub and library commissioned in Better Hope

ICT Hub and library commissioned in Better Hope

Oct 02, 2017

Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran crowned Indigenous Heritage Queen.

Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran crowned...

Oct 01, 2017

Ministerial Task Force to donate lumber to hurricane-devastated islands

Ministerial Task Force to donate lumber to...

Oct 01, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,018,679 hits