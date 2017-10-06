Anger Management programmes being touted for schools and communities

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 06, 2017

The current trend of domestic violence and murders are said to be as a result of several factors including depression, early parenting and the manner in which persons are nurtured, relationships that have soured and the lack of anger management control.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan on Friday. To this end, his ministry is working towards crafting anger management programmes for communities and schools countrywide.

“Anger management might be something we will have to bring to many communities and even teach at schools,” Minister Ramjattan underscored.

As it relates to the tardy response of officers to domestic violence reports, the Public Security Minister disclosed that some policemen are unaware of how to deal with these situations, since they have only been exposed to rudimentary training on the issue.

Minister Ramjattan noted oftentimes persons would make changes to reports of domestic violence, or recant statements, thus causing hesitation and “hamstringing” among officers. “But indeed, every report ought to be investigated, and that is now the instruction,” he emphasised.

Referring to the recent murder of 39-year-old Sergeant, Kennesha Sheriff-Fraser of Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, Minister Ramjattan lamented, “It’s a terrible thing and our society is bleeding too much, too often and with an intensity these days.”

He explained that as it relates to the recent murder of the police sergeant, there is no record of reports lodged at the station.

“The silence of domestic violence is making it more complicated and then our recruits are not with that capability,” he said.

Minister Ramjattan added while the administration has been equipping the force with additional resources and training, there are plans to implement anger management courses as it relates to domestic violence.

By: Crystal Stoll