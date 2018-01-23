Anna Catherina Early Childhood Development Centre to be opened soon

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Residents of Anna Catherina and surrounding areas will soon benefit from an Early Childhood Development Centre which is slated to be commissioned in March. This was disclosed by Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

REO Jaikaran explained that the construction of the institution is 95 percent complete, however, minor infrastructural works are still ongoing along with the construction of the playfield.

“Although the project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) under the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), we (regional administration) go onsite to inspect the works being done since it is being established for the residents’ benefit,” the REO said.

According to Jaikaran, the centre will provide an opportunity for the children to reach their full potential while allowing teachers to work closely with their students in an environment conducive to learning. This is in keeping with the government’s commitment to ensuring the delivery of quality education to all citizens of Guyana

The contract for this project was awarded to Builder’s Hardware and General Supplies at a cost of $35 million and was part of several projects signed under the Basic Needs Trust Fund seventh programme.

Guyana has been taking steps in ensuring that the Early Childhood Development sector operates with high standards. These include the development of healthy, well-adjusted children and ensuring they (children) have the ability to communicate effectively; guaranteeing that their culture is respected; ensuring that the foundation is laid for children to develop into critical-thinking adults and that there are “positive discipline practices” for those with behavioural challenges.

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/