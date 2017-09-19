Annai District land issues finally resolved

DPI, Guyana, Monday, September 18, 2017

After some thirty years, the dispute over the western boundaries of the Annai District has finally been resolved.

The issue came to an close following fruitful consultations between the residents, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) also assisted in the process.

For years, the residents of communities in the Annai District, Region Nine, have been calling on Government to resolve the land problems, which hindered their community’s development.

Minister Allicock, who visited the area on Friday, and met with leaders of Annai, Yakarinta and Aranaputa, Rupertee, Kwatamang, Wowetta, and Surama, explained that, though there were many challenges, he is pleased with the outcome. He said that the residents were very corporative and asked pertinent questions.

“The issue was never fixed and we found out through the technical people, that there was indeed a problem. Through discussions and actually going to the areas and walking on the lines, there was an agreement with an approach that will bring final answers to the western boundary.” Minister Allicock explained.

Minister Allicock told the Department of Public Information (DPI), that the communities can now move forward with their Village Improvement Plan (VIP), as they are aware of their respective boundaries.

“We wanted to bring this issue to an end and so we did. We want to assure the people that their lands will not be taken away from them and that there will be transparency and accountability,” Minister Allicock said.

Adon Jacabus, Chairman of Aranaputa said that his village is happy to know that their boundaries have finally been settled. “Today we can see progress and things are finally happening, now we know our boundaries, we will now know where residents can take up residency, the decision was fair to all the communities and we can now move forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Andries, Chairman of the North Development District Development Board (NRDDB) also expressed gratitude to the government for addressing this issue.

Andrews said that this issue has gone on far too long and, even though past leaders attempted to address the it, the matter was never resolved. He added, residents can now rest assured that their boundaries are clear.

By: Synieka Thorne