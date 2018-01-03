Ann’s Grove Residents commend GWI for quality water supply

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 03, 2018

Residents of the Ann’s Grove, Clonbrook, and Two Friends villages today commended the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) for the installation of new main pipelines which will distribute potable water to their communities.

The Department of Public Information spoke with some of the residents of the Ann’s Grove and surrounding areas who expressed gratitude for the provision of quality water since the villages have been without a water supply system for a number of years.

Monyx Sam of Ann’s Grove said, “Well I glad that we get pipe after so long…since I live here, after so many years I get pipe and I get water in my bathroom.” Sam added, “Over the 16 to 17 years since I am here, I used to go by my aunty to get water in the village and then by my neighbour.”

Clonbrook resident, Dunstan Collins, who currently resides overseas, explained that for the 22 years he has lived in the village, he was unable to access water in his home.

“Since I come I see a lot of improvements in the water because when I leave here the pressure was very low. So when I came back I put an upstairs toilet. We really enjoy this, because I was thinking to buy a pump but the water flow just gets up there now,” Collins said. He added, “Water is life, without water you cannot do most things. So we enjoy the system they put in here now.”

Two Friends Village resident, Patricia Sam was also pleased with the improved water system.

“I am feeling very excited because I used to pay to bring water here; $5000 for a black tank to feed my stocks. The water first was coming bad, but now it is showing more improvement than before,” Sam expressed.

GWI, Regional Manager for East Coast Division (ag), Richard Thomas explained a team from the company visited the area in 2017 and noticed the need for a proper water system in the villages.

“It took us approximately a week to lay the pipelines in four streets…these people were without water for many years. We were able to run new mains so all customers can benefit,” Thomas explained.

In GWI’s 2017 year-in-review press conference, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles assured customers of the quality of water supply in 2018. He reported that wells will be drilled at Vergenoegen, Pourderoyen, Port Mourant, Better Hope, and Sophia areas.

By: Crystal Stoll

