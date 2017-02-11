Annual reports for NIS and Lands and Surveys with Cabinet

Georgetown, GINA, Friday, February 10, 2017

The annual reports of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) for 2014 and the Guyana Land and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) for 2010, have been presented to Cabinet. The reports were handed over by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan.

At the weekly post- Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency today, Minister Harmon said that the handing over of the reports are part of the Government’s efforts to update the records of state agencies and “making them transparent and accountable.” He said the GL&SC reports for 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 are still to be completed. The NIS reports for 2015 and 2016 also remain outstanding.

“We will ensure that all of these state entities, that they are transparent in what they do and that they account for the work which they do in these agencies,” Harmon said.

The reports will be submitted to the National Assembly in the near future.

By: Paul McAdam