Another 16 persons certified as Corp Wardens

Dec 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 20, 2017

The second batch of Corp Wardens graduated this morning at the Guyana Police Training Centre.  Sixteen (16) men and women were certified as Supremacy Constables with the authority to enact Guyana’s environmental and conservation laws.

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, Derrick Lawrence, Director of Compliance, Ministry of Natural Resources, Maxine Graham, DSM, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the second batch of Corps Warden.

Addressing the newly accredited officers, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman advised that they see themselves as part of the country’s security force.

“You have been trained, empowered, sworn in as officers of the GPF…that carries with it a tremendous weight. You have the patrimony of the state in your hands, we speak of the biodiversity, we speak about the people, rivers, the waters, the mountains, the birds, the trees that is what you have been asked to do, to come alongside the Police and the Guyana Defense Force when necessary to lend support- you are not alone in yourself, you are adjoined to the security force of this country,” the minister explained.

Minister Trotman described the graduation as a profound moment, explaining that the project was initiated in 2016 by President David Granger, who believed that the nation needed a complement of officers to protect, preserve and conserve Guyana’s Natural resources. There are currently 41 Corps Wardens.

Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine called on the officers to be cognisant of the difference between liberty and servitude. “One of the key things you need to understand also is that you have chosen to serve the public in some specific capacity so… that puts you on a higher footing. Members of the public should be looking up to you.”

The five-week training programme was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Public Security, the Guyana Forestry Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, National Parks Commission and the Wildlife Agency

It commenced on November 13, 2017, and saw covered topics such as ethics in law enforcement, custody of prisoners, use of force, ethics in law enforcement and occupational health and safety.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

 

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

