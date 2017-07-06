Latest update July 6th, 2017 3:01 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Appointment of Honorary Consul of Guyana to Sao Paulo

Jul 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News, Press Releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs , July 6, 2017

On July 4, 2017 H.E. George Talbot, Ambassador of Guyana to Brazil, presented the Commission to Dr. Carlos Zimmermann Neto appointing him Honorary Consul of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the State of São Paulo, Brazil.

Dr. Zimmerman is an Attorney at Law and an accomplished academic in the field of Labour Law.  He has served as a professor at many leading Brazilian Universities including the Universidade Paulista, Universidade Bandeirante de São Paulo and Universidade Estadual do Oeste do Paraná.  Currently, he is serving as a Professor at the Paulista University of São Paulo.  He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Plinio Barreto Medal and the Cultural Merit Laurel from the Brazilian Bar Association and Professor Emeritus from the Faculty of Law of the Centro Universitario das Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas.  Dr Zimmerman has authored several books and publications.

Dr. Zimmermann brings with him the qualities necessary to further strengthen our engagements with the Federative Republic of Brazil and more particularly the state of São Paulo where much Guyanese reside and which is undoubtedly the business center of Brazil.

George Talbot_ Ambassador of Guyana to Brazil and Dr Carlos Zimmermann Neto.

 

 

Recent Articles

Radical shakeup being proposed for Caribbean’s educational system

Radical shakeup being proposed for Caribbean’s educational system

Jul 06, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, July 6, 2017 The way is which education is delivered regionally has to change fundamentally and at all levels”, so said St Kitts and Nevis’s Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minster Shawn when he addressed the media, last evening, at the Grenada Radisson Hotel, on the...
Read More
Appointment of Honorary Consul of Guyana to Sao Paulo

Appointment of Honorary Consul of Guyana to Sao...

Jul 06, 2017

Guyana & Trinidad have highest rates of premature deaths from NCDs, in the Caribbean & Americas

Guyana & Trinidad have highest rates of...

Jul 06, 2017

Harmony Village movement reaches New Amsterdam

Harmony Village movement reaches New Amsterdam

Jul 06, 2017

Cookrite Savannah flood addressed with urgency

Cookrite Savannah flood addressed with urgency

Jul 06, 2017

Weather Forecast for July 6, 2017

Weather Forecast for July 6, 2017

Jul 06, 2017

2017 Junior Caribbean Squash Championship Tournament Opens in Guyana

2017 Junior Caribbean Squash Championship...

Jul 05, 2017

FINA holds Five-day intermediate coaching clinic for GASA coaches 

FINA holds Five-day intermediate coaching clinic...

Jul 05, 2017

Wales Primary Graduates 43- Minister Ramjattan urges the community to be more involved in students’ education

Wales Primary Graduates 43- Minister Ramjattan...

Jul 05, 2017

Police Officers and security guards praised by Minister Ramjattan for their bravery

Police Officers and security guards praised by...

Jul 05, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 351 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 801,208 hits