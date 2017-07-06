Appointment of Honorary Consul of Guyana to Sao Paulo

Ministry of Foreign Affairs , July 6, 2017

On July 4, 2017 H.E. George Talbot, Ambassador of Guyana to Brazil, presented the Commission to Dr. Carlos Zimmermann Neto appointing him Honorary Consul of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the State of São Paulo, Brazil.

Dr. Zimmerman is an Attorney at Law and an accomplished academic in the field of Labour Law. He has served as a professor at many leading Brazilian Universities including the Universidade Paulista, Universidade Bandeirante de São Paulo and Universidade Estadual do Oeste do Paraná. Currently, he is serving as a Professor at the Paulista University of São Paulo. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Plinio Barreto Medal and the Cultural Merit Laurel from the Brazilian Bar Association and Professor Emeritus from the Faculty of Law of the Centro Universitario das Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas. Dr Zimmerman has authored several books and publications.

Dr. Zimmermann brings with him the qualities necessary to further strengthen our engagements with the Federative Republic of Brazil and more particularly the state of São Paulo where much Guyanese reside and which is undoubtedly the business center of Brazil.