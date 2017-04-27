Appointment of police commissioner requires consultation of President, Opposition leader-Minister Harmon reiterates

GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, April 27, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon today, reiterated that the appointment of a Police Commissioner requires consultation between President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition.

This was restated during a post-Cabinet press briefing today, after Minister Harmon was questioned by members of the media on the criteria for the appointment of a Police Commissioner. However, the Minister noted that the person must be nominated by the Police Service Commission, and must meet certain requirements set out by the Guyana Police Force.

Minister Harmon explained that before the Police Commissioner is selected the “president must be satisfied with the person nominated for that job, and then he makes a recommendation to the leader of the opposition who will then meet and then an appointment will be made.”

The question of whether background checks are made before the Police Commissioner is selected was posed to the Minister. However, Minister Harmon pointed out that since the government took office about two years ago, there has not been any such appointment.

“We have not had the opportunity of doing so as yet,” the Minister stated, adding that, “I am sure that at the appropriate time that those things will be done.”

The Minister was also asked about how soon there will be the appointment of a Deputy Police Commissioner. Minister Harmon said that the government is aware of the missing appointment, but noted that such an appointment is in the hands of the Police Force Organisation.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite