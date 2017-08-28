Latest update August 29th, 2017 12:00 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international markets

Aug 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, August 28, 2017

The Aranaputa Processors Friendly Society (APFS)  in the North Rupununi is now looking to tap into international markets to sell their peanut butter.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) recently visited the  Aranaputa Valley peanut butter factory and spoke to the facility’s chairperson, Sonia Sears who  said that the group is currently working on re-branding its products.

The peanut butter produced at the Aranaputa Processors Friendly Society in the North Rupununi, Region Nine.

The APFS  supplied schools in Region Nine with peanut-butter and cassava biscuits daily but the region’s administration terminated that project. Sears explained that this decision has led to a reduced demand for the peanut butter hence the need to expand.

“In terms of expanding, we are looking at the export market, but at the moment …instead of using the plastic jars, we are looking at using bottles and (re)design the labels …Through a networking group we were able to get training in areas such as bookkeeping, recording and computer training”Sears explained.

Sears said that in 2010 a networking group was formed which included collaboration with other regions.

From then on we started to go to GuyExpo and so you find that people got to know about us…………. since then GMC has been buying and  we have an office in Georgetown and from time to time they will have mini exhibitions andpeople would order nut butter,” she said.

Toshao Adon Jacobus said that the move by the region to reduce the amount of peanut butter supplied to the schools has affected the farmers, who rely on the factory to purchase their peanuts.  “It is affecting the residents in the community, because if the factory has taken off a certain amount of peanuts from farmers, it has been reduced by a big

Cassava biscuits produced at the Aranaputa Processors Friendly Society in the North Rupununi, Region Nine.

margin because they are not supplying peanut butter by a large quantity anymore,” Jacobussaid.

In the interim, Toshao Jacobus said that the Village Council is seeking other local markets.

The Aranaputa Processors Friendly Society in the North Rupununi was established by a group of women in 2005, when farmers in Aranaputa were struggling to find markets for purchase their peanuts.

The group started under a thatched roof in the compound of the Aranaputa Primary School. The women purchased peanuts, cassava and fruits from farmers in the community. They then processed  the peanuts and sold salted nuts and peanut butter in and around the community.

Today, the Aranaputa Valley peanut butter factory is one of the most outstanding community projects in Region Nine. Outfitted with modern equipment, the factory has the capacity to produce more than 100 pounds of peanut butter per day.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Sonia Sears, Chairperson of the Aranaputa Processors Friendly Facility.

Peanuts in the storage area of the Aranaputa Processors Friendly Society in the North Rupununi, Region Nine.

Inside the Aranaputa Processors Friendly Society in the North Rupununi, Region Nine.

The Aranaputa Processors Friendly Society in the North Rupununi, Region Nine.

 

Recent Articles

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director General to meet with operators-Safety Management System operational

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director...

Aug 29, 2017

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into the fatal aircraft accident involving Air Services Limited Cessna 206 aircraft with registration number 8R-GFM which crashed on August 27, 2017. The pilot, Captain Imran Khan, who was the lone occupant of the aircraft,...
Read More
North Pakaraima Football tournament

North Pakaraima Football tournament

Aug 28, 2017

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive home

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive...

Aug 28, 2017

President pledges support for Diocese of Guyana’s education programmes -at 175th anniversary

President pledges support for Diocese of...

Aug 28, 2017

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated by year end-  concrete and asphaltic mixes to be utilized

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated...

Aug 28, 2017

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Aug 28, 2017

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship graduate

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship

Aug 28, 2017

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international markets

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international...

Aug 28, 2017

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar contracts

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar...

Aug 28, 2017

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport -Minister Henry confirmed as Minister of Education

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for...

Aug 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 381 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 924,248 hits