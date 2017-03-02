Latest update March 2nd, 2017 2:10 PM

Arapaima legislation being finalised

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 2, 2017

There are currently no licences which enable persons to practice the catch-and- release of the arapaima, the largest scaled fresh water fish in the world.

An arapaima caught at Rewa, Region Nine (Photo courtesy World Cast Anglers)

Discussions are on-going among the Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, and officials of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Wildlife Department about finalising and getting the regulations adopted on the draft legislation for a catch-and-release sport fishing project in the North Rupununi.

Minister Allicock said, “If we don’t have the rules or the laws to help to protect that fish, there would be no more arapaima.” The fish can grow up to eight feet long, and weigh over 400 pounds.

Protocols and the draft legislation were completed last May for the catch-and-release of the fish in the North Rupununi, a measure aimed at preserving the arapaima.

At a recent meeting in Annai, Minister Allicock recalled that it was once a

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock speaking at a recent meeting in Annai, Region Nine

“free way for taking arapaima and turtles to Brazil for the exchange of salt and tobacco.”  The North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB) decided to stop persons from entering the village to catch the arapaima, and at that time they sought help from the then government to aid them in saving the fish.

In 2014, the NRDDB carried out a survey and found the over-exploitation of the arapaima in the North Rupununi led to a 31 percent depletion of stocks over the years 2012-2013.

The first phase of the catch-and-release Arapaima Sport Fishing Project was supported by the private sector investment support programme ‘Compete Caribbean’. A project summary on the Compete Caribbean’s website states  the aim of the project is to improve  the  capacity  and  competitiveness  of  the  Rupununi  Catch-and- Release  cluster-which comprises the  Karanambu, Surama and Rewa  eco-lodges–and  to  introduce and market catch-and-release sport fishing as a viable eco-tourism product in Guyana.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

