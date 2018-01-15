Arthur Chung Convention Centre repairs well underway

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Monday, January 15, 2018

The rehabilitation of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara is progressing well. This was reported following a tour of the compound, on Friday last, by Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes and members of the Project Monitoring Committee responsible for the repairs of the centre.

The tour was conducted by the engineering team from the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation that was contracted by the Government of China to execute the rehabilitation of the Convention Center.

General Manager of ACCC, Ramdial Nancoomar, revealed the new sections and services that have been added to the complex. These include a fully equipped Computer Room, new equipment for the Translation Service, as well as new Press (Media) and Translator booths in the main auditorium.

The main auditorium also called “the Dome” is being completely re-designed from floor to ceiling and will now house 372 new seats affixed to the floor, the foundation for which was raised by approximately two feet. The flooring of the entire complex was similarly raised, and thousands of new granite tiles are being laid.

Minister Hughes said that she is anticipating handing the building back to the Guyanese public this May. She described the complex, which was constructed between 2004 and 2006, as an example of Guyana’s historically close bilateral relations with the People’s Republic of China for some 51 years.

The centre was closed on December 1, 2016, to facilitate major rehabilitation which is expected to be completed on time, in the 18-month schedule.

The rehabilitation had been catered for in the 2004 agreements between the two countries, and similarly, like the construction of the facility, the rehabilitation project is being funded entirely with grant aid from the donor country.

According to Minister Catherine Hughes, the media will be invited to tour the upgraded facility in February.

By: Zanneel Williams

