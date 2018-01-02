As is customary, President Granger rings in New Year in church

Latest update January 2nd, 2018 2:32 PM

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 2, 2018) President David Granger, Sunday evening, joined with the congregation at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara to ring the New Year. The Head of State was accompanied by his daughter, Ms. Afuwa Granger.

President David Granger and his daughter Ms. Afuwa Granger partaking in Communion at the New Year’s Eve service at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church.

 

Breaking the New Year in worship is a tradition that the President stays true to.

 

President David Granger greeted by Reverend Clarence Narain.

 

Breaking the New Year in worship is a tradition that the President stays true to.

 

