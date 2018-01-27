Assessment of departments, facilities under Social Cohesion Ministry continues

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 26, 2018

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton yesterday visited and inspected the National Museum and the National School of Music as he continued his assessment tours of the various departments under his purview. He was accompanied by a team that included the Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain and Technical Officer at the Ministry, Pamela Nauth.

Following the completion of the visit at the National School of Music, the minister expressed his satisfaction, “…there is much to offer there in terms of music, the actual teaching process, the instruments that are available, the classes that are undertaken there, the fact that they are going to have a recording studio there shortly and right now we have calypso rehearsals taking place right there, I am certainly happy with what I find at the music school”.

He underscored the importance of the National Museum, noting that the necessary steps must be taken to ensure that historical artifacts are properly preserved.

“I think that we need to do some more work, the place should be air-conditioned and all the infrastructure work that was earmarked, we hope that we can get it done early like the repairs to the roof and the rewiring and all the different showcases that we have.”

According to Minister Norton, the inspections of the various departments allow him to get an understanding of what improvement is needed. He noted that it would be “impossible for him to sit in his office and know what is happening at each department without personally visiting them”.

Inspections were also carried out today at the Walter Roth Museum, National Trust, Umana, Yana and Durban Park.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

