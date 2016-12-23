Assessment teams report two pumps are down at this time -MOPI to provide update on way forward

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 23, 2016) The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is reporting that the Lamaha Street and River View pumps are down. This was discovered by a team, which had been dispatched to conduct on-the-ground assessments earlier today and that information was provided following what was reported in an earlier release. Minister David Patterson has just met with City Engineer of Georgetown, Mr. Colvern Venture to determine what action can be taken.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will dispatch further updates on the handling of this situation even as the Government continues efforts to minimise the adverse effects of the flooding. Minister Patterson will appear on a live interview on the National Communications Network (NCN) at approximately 3:25pm.