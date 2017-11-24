Assistant Commissioner urges graduates to uphold their oath to serve and protect

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 23, 2017

Over one hundred participants of four police training courses were reminded to uphold their oath to serve and protect during the closing ceremony of their training programmes on Thursday evening.

Twenty-nine participants graduated from the Elementary Prosecutors’ Course; 32 from the Continuous Professional Development Program; 27 from the Special Constabulary Initial training, and the remainder of the C.I.D Induction course.

Delivering the feature address, at the Officers’ Training Centre, David Ramnarine, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ag) told the graduates, that having taken the oath, it was now their obligation to do so in a professional manner.

“Our role in the security environment is perhaps the most important role to play in the public security environment of the country, however, some of us are playing with it probably toying with it and think they will get off with it. It will not work,” Ramnarine said.

He stressed that the same degree of efficiency and effectiveness used to arrest and prosecute criminals must also be exhibited in the pursuit of wrongdoing whether it is a member of the public or fellow police officers.

“If we do not impress upon those under our command or charge, the importance of this oath we have taken to serve then we are neglectful,” Ramnarine emphasised.

It was noted that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will continue to improve its service to the public, as it adapts to the evolving nature of law enforcement. This will see the introduction of new developments to review its strategies and create policies.

By: Neola Damon

