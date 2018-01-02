Asst. National Director of CDC passes away

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 2, 2018

The regional administration of Region 10 is mourning the loss of the Head of the Community Development Council (CDC) Sandra Adams.

Regional Chairman of Region 10’s Regional Democratic Council, Renis Morian, confirmed her passing today to the Department of Public Information (DPI). Adams reportedly passed following a heart attack.

Morian told DPI that Adams’s passing has left “a lot of things shaken in Region 10.” He noted that she was a strong advocate for the CDCs she helped establish in the Region.

Adams, who is the sister of Minister Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood, also served as the Assistant National Director of CDC. Morian said she will be remembered for her “commitment to what she did”.

He added that she has served within the local government system in one capacity or another for some 20 years. Morian noted that apart from her position with the CDC, Adams headed the RDC’s Local Government Committee.

Adams also worked closely with women and children groups in the Region. She was a “hard worker” who did her work with “zest and exuberance” Morian said.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

