Athletes optimistic about $520M allocated to sports

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 30, 2017

Local sportsmen and women are anticipating the implementation of much-needed development in the sporting sector with the allocation of $520 million.

The budget provision caters for the continued development of sporting facilities and programmes; the provision of youth access to amenities and structured approaches to nurturing their athletic abilities.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to a few sportsmen and women to garner their opinions of the government’s provision.

Tennis player, Joshua Kalekyezi said, “I think that it is very good that the government took some time to allocate that amount to money to sports and if they actually go through with their plans, I think it will be very beneficial to the whole sports fraternity.”

According to Junior Hercules, a basketball coach “sports and culture are two things in my opinion, that are responsible for youngsters’ interest. We talk about unemployment, once you get youngsters engaged, that is the first step and facility is important. We need to not treat sports like a pastime. Look at what the developed countries are doing, look at what our fellow Caribbean countries are doing, sport is a vehicle.”

Basketballer, Ronaldo Teixeira wants to see the money invested in “more facilities in schools and communities in poor areas around Guyana. I would like my sport, basketball, to be taken to the interior, so, they could use the money for that.”

The government, throughout this year, has worked to improve sports infrastructure across the country, including the enhancement of community grounds as well as outfitting them with lights and fencing; the upgrading of facilities such as the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and the National Gymnasium. Several athletes were also afforded the opportunity to participate in regional and international events along with receiving scholarships to study locally or abroad.

Sporting activities attract many from across the country and it is anticipated with the allocation of more than $500 million, both athletes and fans will benefit.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/