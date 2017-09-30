Latest update September 30th, 2017 1:40 AM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Audit Office to conduct ‘several environmental audits’

Sep 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 29, 2017

Starting next year, the Audit Office of Guyana will be conducting several environmental audits to ensure that the country’s endangered animals are protected.

Auditor General Deodat Sharma.

The audits seek to preserve and protect these animals as the country prepares to enter oil production in 2020. Auditor General Deodat Sharma told the media on Friday, that the audits will be in compliance with the fourth E of auditing, that is Environment; the other three are Economy, Efficiency, and Effectiveness.

Sharma said the audit will first be conducted in the North West. The audits are to ensure that adequate measures are in place in the event of an oil spill.

Currently, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) of Guyana is formulating oil spill emergency plans and procedures in time for 2020. The CDC is receiving assistance from international countries and agency partners.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

First batch of female sea captains graduate from MARAD

First batch of female sea captains graduate from MARAD

Sep 30, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, September 30, 2017 Four female cadet officers graduated as sea captains on Friday evening, at the Umana Yana, Kingston. The officers attached to the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) are the first batch of women in history to achieve this status in Guyana since the...
Read More
Africa Business table consults for Budget 2018

Africa Business table consults for Budget 2018

Sep 29, 2017

Charity football match kicks off Sunday – to aid hurricane affected countries

Charity football match kicks off Sunday –...

Sep 29, 2017

Audit Office to conduct ‘several environmental audits’

Audit Office to conduct ‘several environmental...

Sep 29, 2017

SLED projects well underway -10 funded thus far

SLED projects well underway -10 funded thus far

Sep 29, 2017

Auditor General hands over reports to Speaker

Auditor General hands over reports to Speaker

Sep 29, 2017

Region Six communities to benefit from improved health services

Region Six communities to benefit from improved...

Sep 29, 2017

Region Two 2018 budget proposal –  health, education, agriculture sectors to benefit

Region Two 2018 budget proposal –  health,...

Sep 29, 2017

RCC calls on communities to be more proactive during Child Protection Week observations

RCC calls on communities to be more proactive ...

Sep 29, 2017

Region Two administration commits to enhancing agriculture sector drainage system slated for rehabilitation

Region Two administration commits to enhancing...

Sep 29, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 393 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,013,323 hits