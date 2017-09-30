Audit Office to conduct ‘several environmental audits’

Sep 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News
DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 29, 2017
Starting next year, the Audit Office of Guyana will be conducting several environmental audits to ensure that the country’s endangered animals are protected.
The audits seek to preserve and protect these animals as the country prepares to enter oil production in 2020. Auditor General Deodat Sharma told the media on Friday, that the audits will be in compliance with the fourth E of auditing, that is Environment; the other three are Economy, Efficiency, and Effectiveness.
Sharma said the audit will first be conducted in the North West. The audits are to ensure that adequate measures are in place in the event of an oil spill.
Currently, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) of Guyana is formulating oil spill emergency plans and procedures in time for 2020. The CDC is receiving assistance from international countries and agency partners.
By: Tiffny Rhodius
