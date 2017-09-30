Latest update September 30th, 2017 1:40 AM

DPI, Guyana

Auditor General hands over reports to Speaker

Sep 29, 2017 Government, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 29, 2017

The Report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Guyana and on the Accounts of Ministries, Departments and Regions for the fiscal year ended December 2016 was submitted ahead of its statutory deadline.

This is the seventh report to be presented before its statutory deadline of September 30 following the close of the fiscal year.  Auditor General Deodat Sharma today presented the Report to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, at Parliament.

Auditor General Deodat Sharma.

“This achievement reflects the realisation of the Office’s objective of timely reporting of the results of its audits to the legislature and ultimately the public”, Sharma said.

The Auditor General credited the “Office’s transformation” to four Technical Cooperation Agreements signed between the government and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) which spanned 14 years.

“Proceeds…were also used to build capacity and capabilities in areas such as report writing, forensic accounting and fraud investigations, performance, information technology and procurement auditing which are aimed at producing work of a high quality on a sustained basis”, the Auditor General explained.

In addition to the Report on the Public Accounts of Guyana, Sharma also presented the Speaker with the fourth Performance Report on the Construction of the New Access Road to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The Speaker assured that when Parliament resumes in October, these reports will be laid in the National Assembly after which it will become public documents. Additionally, the documents will be scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

