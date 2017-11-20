Auto supply dealers urged to adhere to laws and best practices

DPI, Guyana, Monday, November 20, 2017

The Consumers Affairs unit’s annual Suppliers Seminar, today, brought together auto suppliers from across the country and other stakeholders to review the best practices and laws under which auto dealers must operate.

The forum which was hosted at the Herdmanston Lodge aims to bring auto dealers into greater compliance with the laws, regulations and the standards that safeguard the rights of consumers.

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin who attended the seminar noted that both the government and private stakeholders must collaborate to ensure all parties in the auto industry are protected.

“Our government needs to work with your industry to encourage adherence to the guidelines that the industry is required to operate within,” he said.

According to Minister Gaskin, transportation is key to the economic competitiveness of any country, therefore safe, reliable vehicles are important sub-component of this sector. More so, it is important that the auto industry be aware of government’s projections going forward.

“Last year as part of government 2017 budget, measurers of renewable energy sources co-generational alternatives, the government announced five measures. One – the lowering of excise tax on hybrid and electric vehicles; two – granting of tax exemptions to set up electric vehicles charging stations; three – zero rating the excise tax on biofuel and specially designed refuse trucks; four -the restriction of used tires and five – the reduction of taxes on new tires”, Minister Gaskin highlighted.

Director of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) Dawn Holder-Alert said the economy is growing which sees more cars being imported, hence stricter guidelines need to be implemented.

“Consumers are eager to purchase cars from auto dealers it is very important that these consumers are vigilant and know what they are entering into. Sometimes the eagerness of the consumer to buy a car will affect their ability to ensure they are protected,” Holder-Alert explained.

It was recommended that individuals and businesses operating within the auto industry be required by law to observe fair business practices in their transactions with consumers.

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) which was established in 2006 and became fully operational in 2010, is tasked with objectively executing the laws governing the two acts – the Competition and Fair-Trading Act NO11 of 2006 (CFTA) and the Consumer Affairs Act NO. 13 of 2011 (CAA). The agency advocates and ensures a balance of fairness and equality between consumers and businesses; protects consumers’ interests in relation to the supply of goods and services and guarantees efficient and effective redress.

By: Gabreila Patram

