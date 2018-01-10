Aviation Authority to construct new HQ in Providence – 10 acres secured

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) is now closer to the construction of its new headquarters after having secured 10 acres of land at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Director General of GCAA, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Egbert Field told the Department of Public Information (DPI), “That was the only area we could get that quantity of land and I find the land adequate and I find it strategic for the headquarters to be placed in Providence. We’re not too far from Timehri or Ogle and both aerodromes are international aerodromes at this time”.

Field is positive that construction will commence in May this year, however, the project is currently at the procurement stage, after which a contractor will be secured to clear the land to begin preparations for construction.

Outlining the aesthetic of the new headquarters, the Director-General explained that it will be a four-story building, capable of housing more facilities than the current building with adequate parking space. Field also disclosed that a section of the GCAA’s training school will also be roomed in the new headquarters. Additionally, the new location will provide more convenience for the majority of the authority’s staff who reside in the vicinity of the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

“We have been moving from place to place; we moved from Wight’s Lane to Prahsad Nagar then to Colgrain House, then from there, Duke Street and now we’re at High street Kingston, so having a permanent location we can call home is what we’re looking for,” Field posited.

The Head of GCAA emphasised that with the new headquarters in place, the Authority will be able to maximise efficiency and the day to day operations, especially in light of the expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the bourgeoning oil and gas sector in the country.

