‘B’ Division Police received 11 brand New Vehicles.

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 07, 2017

The work of the Police Force in B Division, Berbice will be enhanced significantly with the arrival of 11 brand new 4×4 vehicles. The vehicles are part of the fleet that was recently handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) by the People’s Republic of China.

A simple commissioning ceremony was held on Wednesday in the compound of the Central Police Station at Strand and Cobourg Street in New Amsterdam.

Commander of ‘B’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Lyndon Alves said the arrival of the new vehicle will augment the Division’s Christmas Policing Plan, of arresting the activities of criminal elements by ensuring a safe and secure environment for visitors and shoppers during the festive season.

Berbice is a large division with three subdivisions. Alves observed that this gift now provides every station with a vehicle.

The Assistant Commissioner warned ranks not to misuse or abuse the vehicles since they will be held accountable. Commissioner Alves sternly warned that “These vehicles are not to be used for market runs, go to parties, ferry sweet man and sweet woman, they are to be used strictly for police business.” He also called on the public and media to be vigilant and report any misuse of the vehicles.

The vehicles are fully equipped with all the basic amenities for police operation and are to be marked with the Police station insignia and emergency numbers.

Also attending the ceremony were Regional Chairman David Armogan, Regional Executive Officers of Regions Five and Six Ovid Morrison and Kim Stephens, Deputy Mayor of New Amsterdam George Tucker and Mayor of Corriverton Hemchand Jaichand, other senior officers and several Inspectors among others.

The proceeding was chaired by Deputy Commander Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper. Giving the vote of thanks was Superintendent and Officer in Charge of Operations Wayne De Hearte.

By: Samuel Whyte

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/