Latest update September 25th, 2017 7:56 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Bankers Association, Finance Minister consult on Budget 2018.

Sep 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, September 25, 2107

Finance Minister Winston Jordan on Monday met stakeholders from the banking sector as consultations on the 2018 budget continue.

According to Minister Jordan, members of the sector are optimistic about foreign exchange in the country. “We discussed issues to do with the exchange rate and where that is. You know earlier in the year they had some contretemps surrounding it and I was pleased to know not only that it has been stabilised over the past months but there is quite a bit of foreign currency circulating in the system. I was pleased to learn that the mechanism is working”, the Minister said.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordon in discussion with the members of the Bankers Association.

The meeting with the Bankers Association dealt with some critical areas in the country’s economy including the performance of the economy in particular sugar and rice. Minister Jordan noted that these two sectors have been partly responsible for the increase in non-performing loans in the banking system. As such he requested a dissection of the problem “…so that we could understand whether these non-performing loans will be increasing or whether they have tapered off now”.

He indicated that the banking stakeholders were pleased with the developments in the oil and gas sector and the new horizon for improved lending.

Expressing appreciation at being consulted on the budget, Richard Sammy, Managing Director of Republic Bank Guyana, remarked that the issues discussed and ventilated were largely accepted by the government

We would have raised issues regarding the corporation tax as well as support for the rice and sugar and agricultural sectors…we would have also addressed the need for public-private partnerships framework in Guyana as well as the development and modernization of payments and greater use of technology in the banking sector.”

According to the Finance Minister, the consultations are progressing well; to date, there have been discussions with the Private Sector Commission, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, the trade unions among others.

Apart from the agencies, the ministry will be holding consultations with the African Business Counsel the upper Corentyne Chambers of Commerce and Industry and a group of young professionals and intellectuals.

 

By: Natasha Smith

Members of the Bankers Association in discussions.

Managing Director OF Republic Bank Guyana Richard Sammy speaking with Department of Public Information.

 

Recent Articles

Canadian High Commissioner pays courtesy call to Agri. Minister

Canadian High Commissioner pays courtesy call to Agri. Minister

Sep 25, 2017

Canadian Ambassador, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, today paid a courtesy call to Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder at his Regent Street office. During their dialogue, Ambassador Chatterjee was briefed on a number of plans for development in the agriculture sector that would see Guyana benefiting from...
Read More
First Lady encourages participants at 20th Self Reliance workshop to ‘think big’

First Lady encourages participants at 20th Self...

Sep 25, 2017

Guyana and Canada look to strengthened relations

Guyana and Canada look to strengthened relations

Sep 25, 2017

Reforming business sector to make standards the new normal

Reforming business sector to make standards the...

Sep 25, 2017

“Data is the new Oil”- Minister Hughes

“Data is the new Oil”- Minister Hughes

Sep 25, 2017

Bankers Association, Finance Minister consult on Budget 2018.

Bankers Association, Finance Minister consult on...

Sep 25, 2017

CC&PA booth notes positive interaction with public

CC&PA booth notes positive interaction with...

Sep 25, 2017

Rupanau receives its land title document

Rupanau receives its land title document

Sep 25, 2017

Businesses participate in first ever local CCAA “oil and gas conference”

Businesses participate in first ever local CCAA...

Sep 25, 2017

Millions $$$ to improve water distribution to Buxton.

Millions $$$ to improve water distribution to...

Sep 25, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 386 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,000,766 hits