BANKS DIH pledges 100 percent support to Mash 2017- Management …Footing Bill for several events, Main Street Crank Up included

(Georgetown, January 27, 2017) – Mega Corporate Citizen BANKS DIH has pledged 100 percent support towards Mashramani 2017. This announcement follows a recent meeting with Mashramani Coordinator Lennox Canterbury, PRO Mondale Smith and Banks DIH Sales and Marketing Executive Carlton Joao and Events Manager Mortimer Stewart. The Beverage Giant pledged to sponsor several events to make Mashramani 2017 a success.

“Guyana is Banks Country and so we plan to sponsor, as well as tangibly support as many events that we can this year,” the company’s events manager, Stewart, said.

As is customary, the company has added further pledges in addition to the sizable sum normally offered towards sponsorship of the 2017 Adult Calypso Monarch competitions. The semifinals of that event which feature 19 contenders is slated to be staged in Linden at the MSC ground while the final is scheduled for staging at the Demerara Park with Mayor Patricia Chase Green as the Convener.

Sponsorship from Banks is assured towards making the Junior Calypso Monarch Competition a success. That event is slated for staging on February 4 in Georgetown.

Further, the company has offered some sponsorship towards the National Children’s Road Parade.

In addition, as a prelude to February 23, Banks DIH has further stepped up to the plate to fully sponsor two pre Mash Crank up events on Main Street in the Avenue between Quamina Street and Church Road.

Those mega events promise to offer an entertainment hot spot for entertainment and Mashramani enthusiasts to gather for some Guyanese style socialising and entertainment. Many specials will be offered to patrons of the events, assured Joao.

On Thursday last officials from the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, along with representatives from Banks DIH met in the Main Street Avenue to work out logistics to make the event most memorable.

The mega Mash hype, a free of charge event, will offer a platform for the many competition and none competition singers to show case their singing/ entertainment abilities, as well as, a healthy serving of Steel pan vibes. The creations from designers that will be part of the February 23 Costume and Float Parade will also be showcased as a prelude to what will be on display along the Mash Route come Mash Day 2017. “This is an idea floated to us by Minister Nicolette Henry and we are all for it as it gives domestic and International tourists a healthy space to get excited about our country’s main Cultural event for 2017,” said Banks Carlton Joao. Those events will be held on February 3 and 10 on the Main Street Avenue and Joao advised that the event which starts from 4:30pm carries no admittance fee for the public.

Onstage performances will feature the likes of the competing Calypsonians from the Adult competition, as well as, popular Guyanese Soca artists who do not have a stage to compete this year but have gone the extra mile to produce music for the festival. The headline Act is reigning Groovy Soca Monarch King Jumo “Rubber waist” Primo as well as others. “Banks is we own and Guyana and its many cultural events help to identify us as uniquely Guyanese… Mash belongs to us so we are on board offering 100 Percent of our support,” Stewart assured.

Additionally, Banks DIH has also planned a mega J’ouvert event for staging at the Demerara Park on February 22. More details of all these events will be made public through the various media houses.