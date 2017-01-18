Baracara Primary to undergo repairs – Teachers’ quarters to be constructed

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tender documents are being prepared for the renovation of the Baracara Primary School and construction of living quarters for teachers.

Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council, Region Six, David Armogan told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the Region is in the process of preparing the tender documents after which the tenders will be advertised and the contracts will be awarded for works to commence immediately. He said approximately $4.5M has been budgeted for the renovation of the school

Additionally, $13 million has been set aside for the construction of living quarters for teachers. A single building comprising two apartments will be constructed.

Armogan explained that it has been challenging to retain teachers in the riverain communities due to lack of accommodations. Armogan stated that this is a start and it is aimed at ensuring there are adequate teachers in the riverine communities. He added that along with the living quarters the teachers will also be given an out of town allowance also known as a hinterland allowance, to further encourage them to work in Baracara.

Meanwhile, the government will be providing the necessary facilities to upgrade the community into a Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC).

“Even though it is not being done from our budget some other works are being done. For instance, the establishment of a recreational centre that will cost over $30M,” Armogan said, adding that the recreational centre will be constructed through the Ministry of Communities.

This year, the Region was given an allocation of $16.2M for furniture and equipment for all schools. The Regional Chairman pointed out that every year, large sums of money have to be spent on furniture and equipment since teachers and students do not care them. He urged teachers to be more attentive and to encourage students to care the furniture.

“I understand we are dealing with children but what we found is that very often when new furniture is placed in the schools the children would damage them very quickly. Even though some of the furniture are of poor quality, students must … not damage the equipment. The teachers must also pay attention to the students with the furniture and equipment,” Armogan underline.

A sum of $96.8M was allocated in the Region’s 2017 budget for the education sector.

Armogan said that this sum will go towards massive transformation and upgrade of the education sector across Region Six,.

In the $250 billion national budget, $43.1 billion was provided for the education sector across Guyana. Several new schools are also slated for completion, in Regions One, Six, Nine and Ten.

By: Ranetta Lafleur