Baramita community development moving apace

GUYANA, GINA, Friday, April 7, 2017

Residents of Baramita, Region One, are set to benefit from three projects that are being funded through the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

In an exclusive interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Toshao of the village, Trevor Matheson, said $1 M has been allocated for the Carib Mari Mari Project. This project seeks to revive the playing of the Sambora drums.

Ten, mainly youths, were trained to play the drums by a trainer from Georgetown. The project is hailed as an important step towards reviving

the indigenous culture.

Matheson noted that the training has been of great help and he expressed gratitude to the ministry for sponsoring the project. “It is bringing back the culture because it is a very, very long time we have seen traditional music…the youths really like it,” the Toshao said.

Community Development Officer in the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Virgil Ferreia, said that this project will revive the community’s rich culture.

The second project, the construction of a Guest House, is at a standstill due to the hospitalisation in Georgetown of the contractor. That project is valued at $1.5M and is funded under the Jubilee Grant programme.

Matheson said that the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has provided $1M to construct a community ground in Aranka. The project has already started with the construction of a pavilion.

The Toshao explained they are currently cutting wood to construct a pavilion, changing rooms and toilet facilities.

Meanwhile, the community is looking to diversify its economic activities to include other activities in addition to mining.

“We are planning to do fruits, cassava, potatoes, tomatoes and other vine crops,” Matheson said. He noted that the project will take time and is asking for funding from the government and for agricultural experts to visit the community.

The farming committee has nine persons. Ferreia stated that the committee is yet to decide if it will become a co-operative society or an association.

By: Zanneel Williams