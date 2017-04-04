Baramita gets help to deal with waste disposal problem

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, April 04, 2017

The Ministry of Natural Resources has taken its “Clean Environment,” project to Baramita, Region One.

The ministry handed over 35 garbage drums to the community, recently. Baramita Toshao, Trevor Matheson, received the bins which were handed over by Environmental Awareness Coordinator, Dr. Latchmin Punalall.

Under the project, a dump site to contain and manage mining waste generated in the community is also being constructed.

Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Allicock, who toured the incomplete dumpsite, said every village where mining is taking place, should have for proper waste disposal site.

The minister noted that mining activities generate garbage, much of which is not biodegradable. “So you must have that sort of disposal area,” he said.

The Clean Environment project is in keeping with the government’s drive to keep the environment green and clean and is being implementing through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in collaboration with the regional authorities and community leaders.

Communities that have thus far benefited include Kamarang, Kwakwani, Bartica, Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, Lethem and Itaballi.

The project supports waste management initiatives aimed at improving the environment in mining communities.

Baramita, is one of the largest Amerindian settlements located approximately 275 kilometers (km) northwest of Georgetown in the Cuyuni district, near the border with Venezuela. There are some 30 mining dredges operating in the 5500 hectares prospecting license area.

By: Macalia Santos