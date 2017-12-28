Latest update December 28th, 2017 4:46 PM

Bartica $50M multipurpose facility to be commissioned in two weeks

Dec 28, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 28, 2017

The works that was scheduled to be carried out on the multipurpose centre in Bartica has been completed. This will see the facility being commissioned in the new two weeks and handed over to the authorities in the Town by Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton and other officials.

Christopher Jones, Director of Sport.

This was disclosed by the Director of Sport Christopher Jones during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI). The multipurpose centre is an aspect of sport development coming out of the 2017 National Budget.

Jones said that the $50M facility “now boast of a volleyball court, an enhanced football field with proper drainage, an enhancement to the basketball court and the addition of bleachers to accommodate the various athletes there.” The facility is also outfitted with a cricket pitch and lights which will allow athletes to participate in sporting events at nights.

The realization of the facility came about due to the Mayor and Councillors of the recently established town made a request to have the facility which was then followed up by a site visit by the National Sports Commission conduct to determine the most suitable location.

Additionally, it was highlighted by the Sport Director that the sum of $6M has been allocated for works to be being carried out on the Mon Grippa Hill ground through the ground enhancement fund. The monies will see the entire ground being fenced along ensuring that the ground is even among other things.

According to Jones, the step was taken to have the ground enhanced because “the lead up to inter-house and inter-school championship activities, the only space, is the Bartica community centre ground and many times due to the weather, the ground is inaccessible. So, the Mon Grippa Hill Ground is going to be the alternative venue for them so at least if one ground is out because of the weather, the other will be available to them.”

The works on that ground is expected to be completed early 2018.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

