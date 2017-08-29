Latest update August 29th, 2017 7:38 PM

DPI, Guyana

Bartica Market to become a “Green Space”

Aug 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, August 29, 2017

The rehabilitation of the Bartica Market on First Avenue, is a major project planned by the township.

The current infrastructure of the Bartica Market.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, in an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) explained that the project is in keeping with the township’s clean green environment project.

The mayor explained that the current infrastructure of the market looks like a bond hence the reason for the rehabilitation works. He stated that “…it looks like a place you store stuff, not a place that people actually sell their goods, so we want to transform that entire market”.

The project will commence in October. The council is currently examining the bill of quantities and other aspects of that initiative Mayor Marshall explained.  The township received a $15M subvention from the Ministry of Communities which will be used to transform the area. The Mayor noted that more money will be spent next year to complete the project.

The Mayor said discussions also are on-going with the Ministry of Agriculture, to lease a Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) building located at 1st Avenue. Although these discussions have continued for some time, the Mayor noted that Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has stepped in to accelerated the process. Once negotiations are successful, it will be converted into a municipal mall.

Mayor Marshall is hopeful that the township will have a market place and a municipal mall, all efforts geared to the development of the green town.

 

The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) building at First Avenue, Bartica.

Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall.

 

