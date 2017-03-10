Bartica taking steps to advance its development

GUYANA, GINA, Friday, March 10, 2017

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall said that the town will be soon embarking on a revenue collection project to undertake developmental projects in the Region Seven community.

Mayor Marshall in an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), said that the project will aid much needed developmental projects. The reason behind the move is due to the extractive sector in the town underperforming over the last few years. However, Marshall noted that the council will be very strategic with their plans as they do not want to burden the citizens.

“We depend heavily on gold, or I should say, the mining industry, and it has affected us. That industry has been on the downside for the last few years… so even as we attempt to increase our revenue, we have to be very careful that we do not place any additional burden on the residents of this town,” the Mayor explained.

The plan, according to the Mayor is to approach the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to assist with collecting extra revenue.

Mayor Marshall stated that, “we do not want to at this point in time increase our rates and taxes” adding that, “we have a number of quarries within the municipality and we will approach the GGMC and we believe that the municipality can benefit from just a percentage of the royalties that they pay to the GGMC so that is one way in which we will definitely go after to get some revenues.”

The venture is expected to be a successful one, as the Mayor pointed out that there are approximately four quarries in the township of Bartica.

Bartica which officially became a town on May 7, 2016 is set to be a model for the green economy that is being pursued by the government. Mayor Marshall said that ever since Bartica became a town, despite the challenges, progress has been made thus far.

The Mayor said that he is grateful for the support from the Ministry of Communities which is enthusiastic that Bartica will become one of the leading towns in Guyana.

By: Isiah Braithwaite