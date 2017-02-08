Bartica to benefit from improved water supply

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, February 08, 2017

Residents of Agatash, Region Seven, will this year, access potable water for the first time. The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will be installing a distribution main from Bydarabo to serve the community.

The project is part of GWI’s efforts to improve the delivery and quality of water supply countrywide.

GWI’s Programme Coordinator, Richard Hoyte, explained that because of the increase number of households in the community of Agatash, GWI saw the need to extend its service to the area. The community will be served by the Bartica Water Treatment facility located in the compound of the Bartica Secondary School.

“Bartica also growing … we want to now provide Bartica with ground water supply and we want to ensure that there is enough water to meet the demand in Four and Five Mines, Bartica,” Hoyte added.

Because of the increased number of new homes in Carabese Hill and Bydarabo, the Bartica Water Treatment plant was unable to provide an adequate level of service to all of the communities. These communities are at a higher elevation than the Bartica facility which creates the challenge of adequately serving customers.

Among interventions in 2016 was the installation of a new ‘booster pump’ in all four communities to improve the supply of water to customers.

Upon completion of the projects, residents within the Bartica catchment area should receive a better quality of water supply and 24 hours of service. It is part of the company’s coastal programme which will see some $600m being expended to improve water delivery.

By: Synieka Thorne