Bartica’s Golden Beach Boulevard 40 percent completed

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, November 6, 2017

The Bartica Golden Beach Boulevard project commenced last month. It is part of the Green Bartica initiative and is now 40 percent complete. Bartica’s Mayor, Gifford Marshall told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that thus far, five mini-marts have been constructed and works have commenced on the walkway.

Ongoing works on the Bartica Golden Beach Boulevard.

While works are in the wrapping up phase, the entire project is expected to be completed before the end of the year. “On completion, it will have five mini marts, a beautiful walkway and will be powered by PV panels, we’ll also have some solar lighting in place and some other accessories. We have a number of applications for the Mart but that process will be completed in two weeks and we are looking forward for the completion of this project,” Marshall explained

The contract for this project was one of the seven signed under the Ministry of Communities’ Community Infrastructural Improvement Project (CIIP) earlier in the year. The job was awarded to contractor Ivor Allen at a cost of $40.8 million.

Marshall noted the project will boost the region’s tourism industry, “secondly it’s creating investment opportunity for our young people and thirdly it’s in keeping with our green agenda so those are the three areas in which the community will benefit.”

Bartica Mayor, Gifford Marshall.

The Beach Boulevard is a collaborative effort between the municipality and stakeholders and is part of a wider waterfront development project which is being undertaken by the Bartica municipality.

Meanwhile, the town is also embarking on the relocation of vendors from the market extension at First Avenue Bartica. The area was temporarily established after the Bartica market was under construction; vendors were expected to be transferred back to the market.

According to the mayor, this has not yet happened and is “this is taking away from the aesthetics of the town. We need to do extensive works on the river pavements so we’re working with the Ministry of Communities in collaboration with Ministry of Agriculture and hopefully we can have the old GMC building to place the vendors in,” he emphasised.

According to Marshall, these works will cost the municipality approximately $10 million.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

