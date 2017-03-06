Bartica’s greening, beautification continue

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, March 06, 2017

Several initiatives continue to unfold to beautify and green the township of Bartica. The latest initiative will enhance Golden Beach, which will see the construction of a boulevard between Third and Fourth Avenues, Bartica.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall said the planned construction of a boulevard will not only transform the area, but the town as well. He noted that once completed, the boulevard will encourage more persons to visit the town and invest.

“The reason why we are going to construct the boulevard is to attract some investors to the town which in turn (will) create some investments in the town and (the) council will benefit financially from the project,” Marshall said.

Mayor Marshall explained that the upgrade of the water front area to the boulevard will see palm trees being planted, and benches and solar powered lights being installed. Six mini marts with be erected with the anticipation that different franchises will occupy the spaces, giving patrons a variety to choose from when they visit.

Mayor Marshall expressed excitement about the project, noting that upon completion, residents of Bartica and neighbouring areas enjoy a relaxing atmosphere.

Maintenance of the facility is a high priority for the Mayor’s office. Mayor Marshall explained that a committee will be formed to ensure that the boulevard’s standard is continually maintained. He told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that this project is in collaboration with other stakeholders who are working on its completion for the year 2017.

In keeping with the government’s efforts to create a green economy, a number of ministries have realigned their focus as part of fulfilling the tenets of the Green Agenda including the Ministry of Communities, under whose oversight the municipalities and neighbourhood democratic councils falls.

In particular, under the Ministry of Communities, the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) which supports the sustainable transformation of communities has been remodelled, to reflect green initiatives.

CIIP is now focused on working with the municipalities and the NDCs, and delivering green pathways, green open spaces, green economy training, green energy and green development plans. CIIP is currently in the process of having consultations with the municipalities towards the development of these projects.

Bartica, Essequibo, Region Seven (Region 7), is a town on the left bank of the Essequibo River at the confluence of the Cuyuni and Mazaruni Rivers with the Essequibo River. Considered the “Gateway to the Interior”, the town has a population of about 15,000 people and is the launching point for people who work in the interior, mining gold and diamonds.

On May 8, 2017 the town of Bartica will be celebrating its first anniversary. A number of activities have been planned for the celebrations.

By: Gabreila Patram