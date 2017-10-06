Latest update October 5th, 2017 9:24 PM

DPI, Guyana

Bath Settlement house completed – minor delay in the delivery of materials

Oct 05, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 5, 2017

Dhanrajie Harrichand, one of the storm-affected residents of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Region 5, can now return to her home as repairs have been completed. This was conveyed to the Department of Public Information (DPI) by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo interacting with Dhanrajie Harrichand on the Bath Settlement area (Friday September 22, 2017).

Harrichand’s house collapsed in mid-September during a freak storm. During a visit to the affected community on September 22, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo made a commitment to 58-year-old Harrichand to aid in the reconstruction of her home. Repairs began the same day; however, due to a slight delay in the delivery of building materials the house was completed on Thursday, October 05.

The Prime Minister said he was surprised to learn, through reports, that the house was incomplete and apologised for the delay. The halt in reconstruction was as a result of the truck delivering the lumber encountering problems. Two days ago, businessman Komal Singh, of Gaico Construction dispatched a team of workers, to rectify the situation. The roof and windows have been put onto the structure, and the house is completed, the Prime Minister said.

He expressed gratitude to Komal Singh for steeping in and apologised to Harrichand for the delay. He disclosed that he will be donating a food hamper to her this weekend for the inconvenience.

The freak-storm which hit the community of Bath Settlement was as a result of strong winds from the recent hurricanes that affected Caribbean territories. Three houses were destroyed in Bath, however, only Harrichand’s house was completely demolished.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region 5, the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), and the government has helped to repair all three houses.

 

By: Zanneel Williams 

Persons working on Harrichand’s house, almost completed.

Dhanrajie Harrichand also known as Shelia, resident of Bath Settlement whose house collapsed following the freak storm.

 

