Bauxite review report for May

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, April 11, 2017

The review of the bauxite industry, which was commissioned last year in observance of its centennial, is set to end soon.

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, during a recent outreach in Region 10, said the report on the review is expected to be completed before the end of May.

“We are currently reviewing the industry to see where our reserves are and the future of the industry,” the Minister said. The review also “includes a decision as to whether or not we should have another alumina plant in the country.”

Minister Trotman said the review is being conducted by Lance Carberry and Sylvester Carmichael, two veterans within the industry. The government is already considering fuelling the alumina plant with the natural gas that it has found, along with oil.

Guyana celebrated 100 years of bauxite mining in October 2016. There are two bauxite producing companies, Bosai and Rusal. The decreased world demand for the mineral prompted the government to carry out the review of the industry. The review is also a manifesto promise of the administration. It will help to determine the future plans for the industry.

By: Tiffny Rhodius