Latest update January 8th, 2018 6:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Bauxite workers’ refunds delivered to GRA from RUSAL

Jan 08, 2018 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 08, 2018

Bauxite workers attached to the Russian Bauxite Company – RUSAL Guyana, can now claim overtime payments following the handing over of some $173M in refunds by the company to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott, explained the refunds for the bauxite workers will require a specific procedure before they can be uplifted.

Hon. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour.

“The correct procedure is for the workers to make a claim to GRA for overtime payment. That process was communicated to the union (Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union) and all parties concerned, by the GRA,” Minister Scott explained.

The Minister said, with the help of the union, and adhering to the required procedure, will ensure that the bauxite workers are paid in a timely manner.

“It’s for the union to do what the union deductions entitle them to do; that is to make proper representation on behalf of the workers. What prevents the union from going to the union hall, or building a tent and inviting the concerned workers and say ‘we are going to help you fill your forms of reclamation to the GRA?’ That is what a union should be doing,” said the Minister.

In 2016, RUSAL workers were asked to pay taxes on their premium and overtime payments.

In January 2017, a group of employees representing the workers of RUSAL Guyana met with the central executive of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) in Linden and outlined the urgency for the matter concerning their tax-free overtime payment to be dealt.

Following several deliberations with the company in 2017, Minister Scott issued a letter to RUSAL in November demanding the effective release of payments to the employees under the company’s employ since October 1, 2016.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Telecommunications “100-meter dash” begins this year

Telecommunications “100-meter dash” begins this year

Jan 08, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 8, 2018 Guyana’s journey to becoming a technologically advanced nation will be mainstreamed this year, Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes stated. In an exclusive sit down with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Hughes explained...
Read More
Centre of Excellence to open in March

Centre of Excellence to open in March

Jan 08, 2018

Region Three religious reps to be trained as health advocates

Region Three religious reps to be trained as...

Jan 08, 2018

Appointment of Barbadian Senior Counsel serves to enrich regional jurisprudence – AG Williams

Appointment of Barbadian Senior Counsel serves to...

Jan 08, 2018

State House staff fetes First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger on her birthday

State House staff fetes First Lady, Mrs. Sandra...

Jan 08, 2018

GPF records 15% decrease in fatal accidents

GPF records 15% decrease in fatal accidents

Jan 08, 2018

Min. Broomes receives Global Peace Award

Min. Broomes receives Global Peace Award

Jan 08, 2018

AG Williams rubbishes claims of bad performance

AG Williams rubbishes claims of bad performance

Jan 08, 2018

GEITI to undertake sensitisation outreach as it prepares first report

GEITI to undertake sensitisation outreach as it...

Jan 08, 2018

Hinterland residents to be trained in aviation

Hinterland residents to be trained in aviation

Jan 08, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 413 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,338,553 hits