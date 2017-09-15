BCA Guyana commended for its CSR initiatives

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 15, 2017

Bazilio Cobb Associates (BAC) Guyana was officially launched on Thursday, September 15. The company seeks to bring world-class financial standards to Guyana while developing the local workforce’s capacity in financial services.

At the ceremony hosted at Park Rayne, Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally said that she was is impressed with the level of investment of BCA Guyana. She added that literacy and education, “is the key to all learning and the path to the future”.

“I must commend the work of BCA who has corporate social responsibility high on their agenda and continues to provide the necessary resources to invest in training and education of our young people so that they can become valuable members of society and contribute to the overall advancement and development of the nation”, Minister Ally noted.

According to the President of BCA, Tommie Thompson, for over thirty-four (34) years, the company has prided itself in providing excellent work and in delivering excellence to it clients.

BCA offers management consulting, accounting and audit services among others and has served clients in over twenty (20) countries.

Country Manager of BCA Guyana, Tracey Featherstone, noted that the company “underscores the need to invest in young people from entry level up”. Over the last eight years, the BCA has been supporting a local learning centre in Region Five.

Keith Hendy, a Guyanese serving as Principal of BCA Guyana, assured that the company takes its corporate social responsibility (CSR) seriously and outlined initiatives that it has contributed.

“I must say that at this point we’ve helped 11 people to go to UG…seven of them have graduated…we’re really very proud of that support we’ve given to the local presence here”, Hendy said.

BCA Guyana is an affiliate of BCA, a United States-based firm, which provides financial services to companies and governments both in the US and internationally.

By: Tiffny Rhodius