BCC enthusiastic about Oil and Gas Sector

Sep 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 21, 2017

President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce (BCC) Ryan Alexander in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) disclosed that the BCC and residents of Berbice are eagerly awaiting “their piece of the cake as it relates to the Oil and Gas Sector”.

Ryan Alexander, President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce.

Alexander said that the Chamber is “very hopeful” that the sector will create employment opportunities in the region. He explained that the Berbice Chamber has been discussing the way forward in a number of areas, with the government and various stakeholders. Some of these include the oil and gas sector and the sugar industry.

The BCC President added that board members have been attending all the informative sessions pertaining to industry. “We are looking forward to see the investments coming our way for job creation, government and non-governmental. We are very open to the government; in partnering to have job creation as a front-burner issue especially in New Amsterdam. Because job creation is the way forward in terms of getting people employed and moving families out of poverty”, Alexander said.

He acknowledged that BCC is aware of the importance of Local Content and has been actively securing participation of their members in Local Content activities.

Alexander explained that the Chamber has encouraged businesses in Berbice to register with the Local Content Office in order to highlight their products and services available and on offer to the ExxonMobil Group and their partners.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

