BCCDA donates Mobile Units to Mayor and Town Council, B Division Police

DPI, Guyana, December 02, 2017

The Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) donated ten mobile units to the New Amsterdam Town Council and the Guyana Police Force, ‘B’ Division on Thursday, November 30.

The units were presented in a simple ceremony hosted on the lawns of Hand-in-Hand Insurance, New Street New Amsterdam. The $1M project will see the booths which are equipped with seating accommodation and displayed emergency numbers, being placed at various locations throughout New Amsterdam.

Four of the units will be strategically placed in busy areas on the main road including, Trinity Street, Pitt Street, New Street and Kent Street. Two others will be placed along Strand in close proximity to Scotia Bank and another close to the GTM Insurance Company. One will be placed at Republic Road, another at Pope Street while Smithfield and the junction at Winkle Road will also have mobile units.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of BCCDA, Ryan Alexander stated that it has been observed that over the years police officers are often exposed to the elements in the course of their duties. Alexander said the decision was made to embark on the project since it will not only serve the community for the holiday season but for the foreseeable future. He further added that based on the responses received the Police will make full use of the facilities which will be manned at all times

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed between the Chamber, the Council and the B Division Police for the use, security, preservation and movement of the mobile units.

By: Samuel Whyte

