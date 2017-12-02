Latest update December 2nd, 2017 9:28 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

BCCDA donates Mobile Units to Mayor and Town Council, B Division Police

Dec 02, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, Ministry of Public Security, News

DPI, Guyana, December 02, 2017

The Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) donated ten mobile units to the New Amsterdam Town Council and the Guyana Police Force, ‘B’ Division on Thursday, November 30.

One of the Mobile Units donated to the Police ‘B’ Division by the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association

The units were presented in a simple ceremony hosted on the lawns of Hand-in-Hand Insurance, New Street New Amsterdam. The $1M project will see the booths which are equipped with seating accommodation and displayed emergency numbers, being placed at various locations throughout New Amsterdam.

Four of the units will be strategically placed in busy areas on the main road including, Trinity Street, Pitt Street, New Street and Kent Street. Two others will be placed along Strand in close proximity to Scotia Bank and another close to the GTM Insurance Company. One will be placed at Republic Road, another at Pope Street while Smithfield and the junction at Winkle Road will also have mobile units.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of BCCDA, Ryan Alexander stated that it has been observed that over the years police officers are often exposed to the elements in the course of their duties. Alexander said the decision was made to embark on the project since it will not only serve the community for the holiday season but for the foreseeable future.  He further added that based on the responses received the Police will make full use of the facilities which will be manned at all times

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed between the Chamber, the Council and the B Division Police for the use, security, preservation and movement of the mobile units.

By: Samuel Whyte

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

 

 

 

Recent Articles

District 10 retains Championship title as ‘Nationals’ lives up to the expectations

District 10 retains Championship title as ‘Nationals’ lives up to...

Dec 02, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, December 2, 2017 The Upper Demerara/Kwakwani team representing District ten (10) last evening retained their unbeaten title at the 57th Edition of the National Schools Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships. The meet which was held at the Leonora Track and Field...
Read More
Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation currently exploring business opportunities in Guyana

Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation currently...

Dec 02, 2017

GPACC hosts documentary screening – highlights work done in Guyana

GPACC hosts documentary screening – highlights...

Dec 02, 2017

PM celebrates 70th birthday with Auchlyne Primary School students

PM celebrates 70th birthday with Auchlyne Primary...

Dec 02, 2017

Relationships must be based on respect, equality not violence- PM

Relationships must be based on respect, equality...

Dec 02, 2017

Region Six notes decline in mother-to-child HIV transmission – as World Aids Day observed

Region Six notes decline in mother-to-child HIV...

Dec 02, 2017

BCCDA donates Mobile Units to Mayor and Town Council, B Division Police

BCCDA donates Mobile Units to Mayor and Town...

Dec 02, 2017

Sandra Jones laid to rest

Sandra Jones laid to rest

Dec 02, 2017

Social Protection Ministry launches Christmas programme in Leguan

Social Protection Ministry launches Christmas...

Dec 02, 2017

Outgoing Ambassador lauds Protocol office

Outgoing Ambassador lauds Protocol office

Dec 02, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,226,036 hits