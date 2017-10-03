“Be an inspiration to your students”- Minister Karen Cummings

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 3, 2017

In observance of the World Teacher’s Day, the Ministry of Public Health partnered with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Buxton branch on Tuesday, to host a health outreach for teachers of Bladen Hall Multilateral Secondary School.

The activity offered services such as blood pressure and blood sugar testing, HIV testing, and dental care among other services. Teachers also made donations to the blood bank.

During her address, Minister within Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings commended the teachers for working assiduously to shape the minds of young people who are vital to the development of the country.

“There are no set of words that can amply describe the importance of teachers in any society. The teaching profession is regarded worldwide as the mother of all professions since it provides the foundation for learning in an individual,” the minister remarked.

Minister Cummings noted that the government recognises the importance of teachers hence their efforts to ensure that teacher empowerment remains a top priority in all education and development strategies. She assured that the administration will continue to work to enhance the quality of the country’s education system; thereby ensuring the proper delivery of public education.

Quoting from William Arthur War, “The mediocre teacher tells, the good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates, the great teacher inspires,” the minister impressed upon the teachers to continue being an inspiration to their students.

Coretta McDonald, General Secretary attached to GTU, explained that the launch of the health and wellness outreach differs other activities offered to teachers across the country.

“The Guyana Teachers’ Union GTU is extremely pleased to honour our teachers because all of what they have been doing in and out of the classroom for the benefit our children, so we want to recognise them for their efforts,” McDonald said. She noted that this is one of several activities that GTU has planned for the teachers.

Since 1994 on October 5, Education International (EI) has been commemorating World Teachers’ Day, better known as International Teachers Day. The aim of which is to mobilise support for teachers and to ensure that the needs of future generations continue to be met by educators. Over 100 countries observe World Teachers’ Day. The efforts of EI and its 401-member organisations have contributed to this widely spread recognition as it annually launches a public awareness campaign to highlight the contributions of the teaching profession

This year’s theme is, “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers”.

By: Neola Damon