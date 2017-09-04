Latest update September 4th, 2017 8:45 PM

“Be committed, be dedicated’ – Chief Education Officer urges students

Sep 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, September 4, 2017

With the new school year upon us, school children can be assured of improved learning environments. Chief Education Officer (CEO), Ministry of Education, Marcel Hutson in an invited comment to the Department of Public Information (DPI) wished students returning to school today much success in their studies.

The Chief Education officer noted that it is the mandate of the Ministry of Education to ensure that all children have an equal opportunity to fulfill their potential and live purpose-driven lives. Therefore, the Ministry is working to ensure that quality education is delivered through an environment conducive for learning.

“We have very strong programmes, we have the appointment of councilors in school, we have our health and family life programme and we’re working together with our PTAs (Parent Teacher Associations) and all other stakeholders,” Hutson said.

His message to children heading back to school is, “be committed, be dedicated, do not succumb to peer pressure or engage in lawlessness or activities that will peg you back even as you attempt to be educated in and out of the classroom.”

Hutson also warned them to obey their parents and teachers and to conform to the rules and regulations of their schools.

The CEO assured that the Ministry has and will continue to improve its services in the education sector which will positively impact the lives of children as they proceed to attainquality education.

The government has placed increased emphasis on the delivery of quality education across all levels, as reflected in the budgetary allocation of $43.1 B, or 17.2 percent of the 2017 National Budget.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

